Probe ordered on controversial nameplate of Bangkok Bang Sue Grand Station

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob signed an order to form a fact-finding committee to investigate a project to change the nameplate of the Bang Sue Grand Station and the logo of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

The committee included representatives from the Council of Engineers, the Engineering Institute of Thailand, the Association of Siamese Architects and the Comptroller General’s Department.







The order of the transport minister described that the median price of the project was estimated on Dec 9, 2022, at 33,169,726.39 baht and Unique Engineering and Construction PCL (UNIQ) was chosen as the contractor without a bidding contest.

The new nameplate will show the new name of the Bang Sue Grand Station, “Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal”.







Observers made remarks on the budget of the project and Sarawoot Saranwong, head of the labour union of the SRT asked the SRT management to consider the suitability of the contractor selection method because the matter was not urgent.

The labour union said that the contractor selection method could result in an unusually high cost of the project. Minister Saksayam ordered the probe committee to report its findings in 15 days. (TNA)























