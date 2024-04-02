Probe initiated into deadly crane collapse at Chinese-owned steel factory in Rayong

A House committee on industries has initiated an investigation into a crane collapse at a Chinese-owned steel factory in Rayong province, which resulted in the deaths of seven workers. The incident occurred at the Sin Ker Yuan Company Limited in Rayong’s Pluak Daeng district, where a crane fell while workers were dismantling its base, killing one Chinese and six Myanmar nationals.







Following the tragedy, about 400 workers protested for compensation, leading to the employer agreeing to pay 1.6 million baht to each victim’s family. Further protests by 200 workers called for improved welfare benefits from the Social Security Fund, concluding after assurances of eligibility for social security benefits were provided.







Akkaradej Wongpithakroj, chair of the House panel and MP for the United Thai Nation Party, expressed concern that this was not an isolated incident at the factory and noted that the investigation would extend to other reported violations by Chinese-owned firms in Thailand. These include unauthorized construction activities, engagement in unregistered business operations, pollution, and illegal transportation of mineral waste.







Pending the investigation’s outcome, Akkaradej mentioned the possibility of recommending the government to revoke the investment visas of firms found guilty of such violations, underlining the seriousness with which Thai authorities are taking these allegations. (NNT)































