Minister orders halt of Pink Line construction after liquid cement fall injuring car passenger

Construction on Bangkok’s MRT Pink Line has come to a temporary halt following an order from Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit. The suspension, set for seven days, was prompted by an incident where liquid cement fell from a construction site onto a car near Muang Thong Thani Station. The mishap resulted in damage to the car’s rear windshield and minor injuries to a backseat passenger, who was promptly taken to the hospital for evaluation.







Responding to the accident, Minister Suriya mandated a thorough investigation into the construction practices of the Northern Bangkok Monorail Company, the entity with the construction concession. He called for the setting up of preventive measures and directed that the findings be reported to the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRT).

To further ensure safety and accountability within construction projects, the MRT has been instructed to maintain a detailed record of contractors’ performance scores. Should accidents occur, points will be deducted from these scores, which will, in turn, impact the contractors’ opportunities for future project bids.







The Pink Line, a key component of Bangkok’s rapidly developing rapid transit system, spans 34.5 kilometers and includes 30 stations, facilitating travel between Bangkok’s Minburi district and Nonthaburi province. (NNT)



































