Probe finds no bribery linked to truck sticker

The probe conducted by the Inspector- General of Police regarding the overloaded trucks damaging a section of Sukhumvit road shows no information on police taking bribe in exchange for allowing trucks with special stickers to carry excessive weight.

The fact-finding committee reveals that the investigation has completed the preliminary inspection within the designated time frame. However, no data indicates police taking a bribe and inspection duties for heavy trucks in the Phra Khanong area fall under jurisdiction of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.







National Police Chief Pol. Gen. Torsak Sukvimol ordered the Office of Inspector –General to investigate whether police officers were involved in seeking direct or indirect benefits. If evidence is found, immediate and decisive action will be taken, including legal, disciplinary, and administrative measures.







The probe came after an incident on November 8, in which the heavily-loaded 10 wheeler broke a concrete slab placed on the opening to an underground cable project on Sukhumvit 64/1. It caused traffic disruption and injuries. A suspicious green star-shaped sticker with the English letter ‘B’ was found on the truck’s front windshield.

The president of the Land Transport Federation of Thailand confirmed the green star sticker on the truck was linked to the bribery, allowing the truck to run outside legal hours and carry excessive weight. (TNA)



























