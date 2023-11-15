PM visits Tesla Fremont Factory, emphasizes Thailand’s readiness for EV production

FREMONT, Nov 14 (TNA) – Thai Prime Minister’s official visit to the Tesla Fremont Factory highlighted the country’s commitment to embracing electric vehicle (EV) production and clean energy.

The visit to Tesla, a globally leading company in electric cars and sustainable energy based in Fremont, California, involved discussions on potential collaborations between Thailand and Tesla, focusing on EV development and clean energy initiatives.







Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed hope that the strengthened ties would reinforce Thailand’s position as a hub for EVs and renewable energy while also encouraging increased investment from Tesla in the country.

Tesla (Thailand) Co., Ltd., was registered in Thailand on April 25, 2022, and is in the process of expanding investments in the Asian region. (TNA)









































