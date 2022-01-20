300 million baht allocated for Pattaya’s “Old Town Naklua” improvements

The beautiful and serene canals in Naklua are part of the “Old Town Naklua” improvement projects.

More than 300 million baht has been allocated to seven projects to make Naklua a more appealing draw for tourists.

Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said Jan. 19 that the “Old Town Naklua” project is on schedule, with the Eastern Economic Corridor program allocating funds for 2022.



The first of the seven projects, a five-story parking garage at the Naklua Market, already is under construction, with spaces for 239 cars.

Also planned for 2022 is the Soi Chaloemphrakiat improvement project, a fresh food market, a natural walking route from Lan Po Market and to the Naklua and Nok Yang canals, the KlongNok Yang mangrove forest and improvement of the Naklua coastline and walkways around the community.

The Lan Po recreational park is shaping up to become a real beautiful spot for residents to relax and enjoy the good life.


The Lan Po Market fresh food market is in line for a makeover as part of the beautification project.



Soon Pattaya’s Naklua ‘Old Market’ will become a major attraction for residents and tourists alike.









