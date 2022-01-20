300 million baht allocated for Pattaya’s “Old Town Naklua” improvements

More than 300 million baht has been allocated to seven projects to make Naklua a more appealing draw for tourists.

Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said Jan. 19 that the “Old Town Naklua” project is on schedule, with the Eastern Economic Corridor program allocating funds for 2022.







The first of the seven projects, a five-story parking garage at the Naklua Market, already is under construction, with spaces for 239 cars.

Also planned for 2022 is the Soi Chaloemphrakiat improvement project, a fresh food market, a natural walking route from Lan Po Market and to the Naklua and Nok Yang canals, the KlongNok Yang mangrove forest and improvement of the Naklua coastline and walkways around the community.





































