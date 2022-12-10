Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn to attend Thai Classical Music Show Dec 15

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn is scheduled to preside over the “Thai Classical Music Performance by the Senior Masters of Rattanakosin” to commemorate her birthday anniversary on April 2.

The December 15, 2022, musical performance at the Main Hall of the Thailand Cultural Center will be attended by a large number of personnel, influential music industry figures, and company executives.







Upon arrival at the venue, the princess will be welcomed by a group of high-ranking government officials led by Minister of Culture Itthiphol Kunplome, Permanent Secretary for Culture Yupha Taveewattanakitborvon, and Director General of the Department of Cultural Promotion Kowit Pakamart.

In addition to participating in a group photo session with the senior masters of the Rattanakosin Ban Plai Noen musical band and the Ministry of Culture’s executives, visiting an exhibition, and participating in the royal blessing dance commemorating the 90th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother on August 12th during the event, Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will be presented with over an hour of well-known Thai classical music compositions.







Before returning to her royal residence, Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will proceed to the main stage, where she will sing the “Lao Duang Doen” song and perform a Thai classical music composition with the Ban Plai Noen ensemble using a wooden xylophone. (NNT)





























