Promotions and New Year festivities anticipated to stimulate Thailand’s tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) anticipates that the New Year holiday festivities and promotions this month will help local tourism operators increase average occupancy to 50% this year, a level that could help tourism businesses avoid losses.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT’s deputy governor for domestic marketing, made the statement during a meeting with local tourism businesses led by the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT). She said that the holidays this month, as well as the planned promotional activities, should stimulate domestic demand, which will increase average occupancy to 50%.







Thapanee stated that, while waiting for approval of the new phase of the “We Travel Together” campaign, which is slated for consideration by the cabinet on December 20, the TAT and tourism operators will organize their own promotional event called “Amazing Thailand Travel Fair 2022”.

The event, which will combine a consumer exhibition and business matchmaking activities to promote meetings and incentive travel, will be held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center on December 15-18. Hotels and tour operators are planning to offer up to 70% discounts to domestic visitors during the four-day expo, which is expected to attract at least 40,000 people and generate over 500 million baht.







The deputy governor stated that if the fair is a success, an annual event could be arranged by aligning the organizing time with Thailand Travel Mart Plus, which focuses on inbound tourism.

According to official reports, the number of domestic trips, including one-day journeys, totaled 219 million between January and November, generating 800 billion baht. Of these numbers, overnight stays totaled around 160 million baht, contributing to a 48% average occupancy rate.







Tourism in the South generated the most revenue in the first 11 months of this year, totaling 382 billion baht from 34.2 million local trips, followed by the central region, which generated 269 billion baht from 75.4 million local trips. Tourism in the Eastern region generated 44.4 million local trips and contributed 253 billion baht, while the Northern region generated 155 billion baht from 34 million trips, and tourism in the Northeastern region tallied 55.6 million local trips, generating 126 billion baht. (NNT)





























