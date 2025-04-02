Prime Minister visits families of victims in Bangkok building collapse, urges them to stay strong

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited the temporary shelter for families of victims affected by the collapse of the new State Audit Office building. She spoke with district officials about the support measures in place and personally offered encouragement to the affected families.

After spending about 20 minutes at the shelter, the Prime Minister was asked by reporters whether the families were satisfied with the facilities. She briefly responded, “Yes, I spoke with them.” When pressed further on whether they were okay with the arrangements, she replied, “They are okay,” adding that she had encouraged them to take care of themselves and stay healthy.







The Prime Minister then left promptly to welcome Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and his wife, who are visiting Thailand on an official state visit.

Meanwhile, Pol. Gen. Athit Ngamchitsuksri, an advisor to the Bangkok Governor, stated that the Prime Minister’s visit was unannounced. However, he noted that she likely wanted to personally inspect the shelter’s conditions, ensuring adequate accommodations and food supplies for the families of the victims. He reported that around 67 family members of missing individuals were using the shelter and that any additional needs could be communicated to the command center for assistance.



Regarding the reopening of roads in the area, Wednesday marked the first day of resumed traffic flow. Authorities reported that traffic was moving smoothly, allowing residents to return to normal activities. However, they urged the public to exercise caution as minor accidents could still occur. Officials assured that safety measures were being followed, particularly within the restricted disaster zone, where experts were overseeing the situation. (TNA)



























