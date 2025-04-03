Pattaya hot and cloudy with chance of thunderstorms; heavy rain and strong winds in southern Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for increased rainfall across southern Thailand, with some areas experiencing heavy to very heavy rain and strong winds. This could lead to flash floods and landslides, particularly in mountainous and low-lying regions.

The weather conditions are influenced by an easterly wind wave moving across the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region. Residents in affected areas are advised to remain cautious of accumulated rainfall, which may trigger sudden flooding and runoff.







Meanwhile, waves in the Gulf of Thailand are intensifying, with the lower Gulf experiencing waves up to 2 meters high, and over 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms. The Andaman Sea will see waves around 1 meter, with offshore waves exceeding 1 meter. In stormy conditions, waves could surpass 2 meters. Mariners in these areas are urged to exercise caution and avoid sailing in areas experiencing thunderstorms.

In the north and central regions, scattered thunderstorms and strong winds are expected due to moderate high-pressure air from China affecting northeastern Thailand and the South China Sea. With prevailing hot weather in these regions, residents should be aware of sudden storms and gusty winds.



Air Quality Update: Dust and haze accumulation in the northern and central regions remains at moderate to high levels due to weak to moderate winds over these areas.

Bangkok & Vicinity: Hot weather with 20% chance of thunderstorms. Temperature: 25-27°C (low), 35-37°C (high). Southeast winds at 10-20 km/h.

Northern Region: Hot with 20% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, and Kamphaeng Phet. Temperature: 22-25°C (low), 35-39°C (high). South winds at 5-15 km/h.

Northeastern Region: Partly cloudy. Temperature: 18-22°C (low), 30-35°C (high). East winds at 10-25 km/h.



Central Region: Hot with 20% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram. Temperature: 24-26°C (low), 35-38°C (high). Southeast winds at 10-20 km/h.

Eastern Region: Hot in the upper part, with a 30% chance of thunderstorms in Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperature: 24-26°C (low), 31-37°C (high). Southeast winds at 15-30 km/h. Waves up to 1 meter, exceeding 2 meters in thunderstorms.

Southern Region (East Coast): 70% chance of thunderstorms and strong winds, with heavy to very heavy rain in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Temperature: 22-25°C (low), 28-32°C (high).





Surat Thani and northward: East winds at 15-35 km/h. Waves 1-2 meters, exceeding 2 meters in thunderstorms.

Nakhon Si Thammarat and southward: Southeast winds at 20-35 km/h. Waves around 2 meters, exceeding 2 meters in thunderstorms.

Southern Region (West Coast): 60% chance of thunderstorms, with heavy rain in Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Temperature: 23-26°C (low), 28-31°C (high). East winds at 15-30 km/h. Waves around 1 meter, exceeding 1 meter offshore and over 2 meters in thunderstorms.



























