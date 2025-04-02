China confirms role in Bangkok collapse, pledges full cooperation

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Thailand has released an official statement addressing media inquiries about the involvement of a Chinese company in the collapse of a building under construction in Bangkok. The statement, issued via the embassy’s social media channels, conveyed the response of its spokesperson regarding the role of Chinese enterprises operating in the country.







The embassy confirmed that the building collapse on March 28, triggered by an earthquake, involved a project with Chinese corporate participation. The incident resulted in multiple deaths and injuries. The Chinese government extended its condolences to the victims and their families and reaffirmed its expectation that Chinese companies abroad comply fully with local laws, regulations, and safety requirements while contributing positively to local communities.

In response to the incident, China has deployed a specialized earthquake rescue team and a volunteer group to assist with ongoing operations at the site in Chatuchak district. These teams are working alongside Thai authorities as efforts continue to remove debris and search for potential survivors. The embassy also confirmed coordination with Chinese firms in Thailand to provide heavy machinery, including cranes and other essential equipment.



The Chinese government has also expressed its readiness to continue providing personnel and resources to support Thailand’s rescue and relief efforts, based on the needs identified by Thai authorities. Efforts have been made to ensure that the assistance remains aligned with the operational demands on the ground.

In addition to logistical support, the Chinese side has urged the company involved to fully cooperate with the Thai government’s investigation into the cause of the collapse. The embassy stated its confidence that the inquiry would proceed on scientific and verified information. (NNT)



























