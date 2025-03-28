Prime Minister visits collapsed building after earthquake, urges caution amid fears of further damage

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra rushed to the site of the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building in Chatuchak following Friday’s powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake centered in Myanmar. She instructed officials to prioritize safety, warning that the damaged structure could collapse further.

At 6:40 PM, after a meeting to assess the earthquake’s impact, PM Paetongtarn arrived at the scene alongside Deputy PM and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit and Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin. They were briefed on ongoing rescue efforts for those trapped under the debris. Police Chief Pol. Gen. Kittirat Phanphet also provided updates on the rescue operations, noting challenges due to darkness.







The Prime Minister, visibly concerned, urged all personnel to exercise extreme caution while working in the affected area. “Some parts of the collapsed structure could still give way,” she warned.

Following the inspection, she proceeded to Bangkok City Hall, which has been designated as the central coordination and operations center for the crisis response.



























