Powerful Earthquake Shakes Bangkok – High-rises tremble, building collapses – Watch clips here

BANGKOK, Thailand – A powerful earthquake sent shockwaves through Bangkok on March 28, causing high-rise buildings to sway for several minutes and prompting mass evacuations. Many residents reported feeling intense tremors, with fears of structural damage across the city.

Social media users on “X” and Facebook have shared multiple videos showing the collapse of a building under construction near Bang Sue Grand Station. The footage reveals the new State Audit Office building in Chatuchak crumbling before onlookers.







The 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar at 1:20 PM (March 28), with its epicenter in Shan State (21.682N, 96.121E), approximately 32 kilometers from Pang Mapha District, Mae Hong Son, Thailand. Tremors were felt across northern and central Thailand, including Bangkok.

Authorities have warned of aftershocks, urging the public to stay alert as damage assessments continue. More updates to follow.



























