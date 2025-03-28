Life-Saving Moment in Bangkok – Police Hospital medical team performs surgery outdoors after earthquake evacuation

BANGKOK, Thailand – Following a powerful earthquake that affected the structure of the Police Hospital, medical teams, nurses, and healthcare staff had to quickly adjust their emergency response plans and began treating patients outdoors.







The images depict the dedication of the medical team, who are providing care to patients under challenging conditions. With medical equipment moved outside, they managed to perform surgeries and offer initial assistance. Fortunately, there have been no additional reports of injuries from the earthquake at this time.

The Police Hospital confirmed that patient evacuations were carried out to safe areas and that the situation is under control. Currently, the hospital is assessing the structural integrity of the building before safely relocating patients back to their respective wards.



























