Prime Minister pushes for enhanced airport services ahead of high tourist season

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited Suvarnabhumi International Airport to assess improvements in preparation for Thailand’s high tourism season.

Accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Minister of Tourism Sorawong Thienthong, and key officials, the Prime Minister emphasized the need to enhance service quality to boost Thailand’s reputation as a travel hub and stimulate the economy through tourism.



During her visit, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of providing a streamlined and welcoming experience for international visitors, calling for coordinated efforts by agencies and volunteers to support the seasonal surge in tourists. She highlighted the significance of utilizing Thailand’s Soft Power to create a positive impact on visitors, urging a focus on efficient check-in processes and the integration of technology to improve service flow.

As part of her tour, the Prime Minister reviewed Suvarnabhumi’s Biometric Identification System, which expedites traveler entry and exit through facial recognition technology. She discussed strategies to ensure smooth travel experiences, particularly in Thailand’s northern regions, which are recovering economically from recent floods. The Prime Minister expressed her desire to engage with airport officials on these matters before departing for Peru to attend the 31st Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the coming week.







Government Spokesperson Jirayu Huangsub reported a 19.2% increase in passenger traffic in 2024, with top source markets including China, India, and South Korea. Automated systems, such as Common Use Self-Service kiosks and Automated Passport Control, have significantly reduced wait times. The newly opened Midfield Satellite Concourse, nominated for UNESCO’s Prix Versailles award, has enhanced Suvarnabhumi’s capacity, positioning the airport as a key player in regional tourism and aviation. (NNT)

































