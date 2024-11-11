Thai TV drama ‘Mae Yua’ production team ordered to provide information on cat anesthetic use

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of Livestock Development has issued a letter to Channel One 31 on Nov 11, requesting the production team of the drama “Mae Yua” to provide information regarding the use of anesthetics on a cat in a recent scene. The department expressed concerns that the scene, which shows a black cat appearing to consume poison, may involve animal cruelty if anesthetics were administered improperly. According to regulations, administering anesthesia to animals must be done by a licensed veterinarian and requires thorough pre- and post-care to ensure animal welfare.



Dr. Boonyakrit Pinprasong, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Livestock Development, stated that the department reached out to confirm if the anesthetic was administered by a qualified veterinarian, as only licensed veterinarians are permitted to perform medical procedures on animals. If the anesthesia was not administered by a veterinarian, the case may constitute animal cruelty. Even if it was conducted by a licensed professional, the Veterinary Council will review whether the procedure adhered to ethical and medical standards.

The department has further requested that the production team bring the cat involved in the scene for a health examination to ensure it is unharmed following the use of anesthesia. Violations resulting in animal harm are subject to penalties of up to two years in prison or fines of up to 40,000 baht.







Dr. Boonyakrit emphasized that any use of anesthetics on animals requires preparation, including fasting prior to the procedure to prevent aspiration, continuous monitoring during anesthesia, and post-care to ensure recovery without complications. He stressed that animal care during anesthesia should be as diligent as it would be for humans.

Additionally, the Department of Livestock Development is preparing new guidelines for the use of animals in media production to prevent harm and ensure ethical practices. Until these guidelines are formally issued, the department advises production teams to consult veterinarians and consider using filming techniques or visual effects to avoid endangering animals, as such actions may constitute cruelty. (TNA)

































