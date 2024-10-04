Prime Minister Paetongtarn honored to be named in ‘TIME100 Next List of Leaders for 2024’

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has expressed her gratitude after being named in TIME Magazine’s TIME100 Next List of Leaders for 2024. The Prime Minister said it was a great honor to be recognized by such a prestigious international publication.







Initially, she admitted that she was unaware of the details and only saw an image of the announcement. She thought it might be a prank. However, after reading the full article, she felt genuinely happy and honored, as it was something she had not expected.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn also addressed the recent flooding situation in Chiang Rai Province. She acknowledged that the water levels had risen significantly, worsening the situation in some areas. The Prime Minister shared that some of her relatives live in Chiang Rai and, after reaching out to them, she was able to confirm the severity of the floods. While roads that were previously blocked have now been cleared, the government is currently expediting water drainage efforts in the affected areas. (NNT)





































