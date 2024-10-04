Prime Minister Paetongtarn meets with Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of the State of Kuwait

DOHA, Qatar – Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has met with His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of the State of Kuwait, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, the Kuwaiti Crown Prince expressed his pleasure in meeting the Thai Prime Minister and extended his good wishes to His Majesty King Rama the Tenth. He emphasized the longstanding diplomatic relations between the two nations, which have spanned 61 years, and highlighted the potential for further collaboration in various fields.



The Crown Prince noted the strong interest of Kuwaiti tourists in Thailand, particularly in the health tourism sector, and shared that Kuwait is seeking skilled Thai workers to contribute to its national development.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn underscored that health sector cooperation would be a key factor in enhancing ties between the two countries. She also emphasized that Thailand is prepared to serve as a food supply hub for Kuwait to help address its food security challenges.







On this occasion, the Prime Minister invited Kuwaiti investors to explore investment opportunities in Thailand. Both sides expressed their desire to increase high-level exchanges to promote deeper cooperation. The Kuwaiti side also thanked Thailand for its role in fostering collaboration among the 35 Asian countries under the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD). As Thailand is set to assume the ACD Chairmanship next year, Prime Minister Paetongtarn reaffirmed her commitment to further deepening regional partnerships.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn also held bilateral talks with President Emomali Rahmon of the Republic of Tajikistan. President Rahmon congratulated the Prime Minister on her new role and wished her success in her duties. He expressed his personal fondness for Thailand, recalling his visits to the southern regions and praising the country’s beautiful landscapes, delicious fruits and seafood, and warm hospitality. (NNT)

















































