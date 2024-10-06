Prime Minister Paetongtarn calls urgent meeting to address road safety issues

BANGKOK, Thailand – Jirayu Huangsub, an advisor to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, announced that the Prime Minister has called for an urgent meeting with key figures in the transportation sector to address road safety issues. The meeting will take place on October 7, at 10:40 a.m. at the Thai Khu Fah Building in the Government House.







The meeting will focus on reviewing and improving the safety measures across all modes of transportation in Thailand, including road, water, and air travel. The goal is to ensure that all transportation systems, particularly roadways, meet the highest safety standards and prevent future accidents. The Prime Minister is expected to listen to the challenges faced by various transportation sectors and discuss comprehensive solutions to enhance public safety on the roads and other travel routes.





































