Video hails pygmy hippo ‘Moo Deng’ for raising awareness about importance of protecting endangered species

CHONBURI, Thailand – A young pygmy hippopotamus named Moo Deng, born at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, has become a global sensation, charming animal lovers with her playful antics and endearing personality. The tiny hippo has gained widespread popularity thanks to a series of videos that capture her heartwarming interactions with her parents, Jona and Tony, and her strong bond with her dedicated keeper, Benz.

The video, created by the Melody Monsters Club and featuring an original song dedicated to Moo Deng, has attracted attention from viewers worldwide. The lyrics celebrate her as a rare and precious pygmy hippo, raising awareness about the importance of protecting endangered species. In the video, Moo Deng can be seen playfully running, jumping, and displaying her energetic personality, contributing to her rising fame.



The Melody Monsters Club has made the theme song, featuring verses about Moo Deng’s daily life and conservation efforts, available for free download. With over 8,600 views since its release, the video highlights Moo Deng’s appeal and the importance of providing safe environments for wildlife and promoting conservation.

For educators and parents, the video is being recommended as a tool to teach children about endangered species, animal behavior, and the role of zoos in wildlife protection. Fun facts shared include pygmy hippos’ smaller size than their larger counterparts, love for fruits and vegetables, and excellent swimming abilities. For more information, parents and educators can visit the Melody Monsters Club channel on YouTube or download the theme song at t.ly/ffFgZ. (NNT)







































