Srettha highlights importance of well-prepared script for leaders, style of delivery is personal

BANGKOK, Thailand – Former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin shared his views on the necessity of a well-prepared script for national leaders, emphasizing that precise communication is crucial to avoid mistakes on October 5. His post on X (@Thavisin) was accompanied by a picture of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra reading from a tablet and an image of himself using a paper script.



In his post, Srettha explained that while the style of delivery—whether a leader reads from a script or not—is a personal choice, the content must be accurate, especially in regard to information, titles, and government abbreviations. He pointed out that he comes from a business background and may not be as accustomed to public speaking as professional politicians. Therefore, using a script helps ensure that the language used is correct and that the message is clear.







Srettha emphasized that preparing a script allows leaders to review content, whether it originates from their own ideas or experts in specific fields. It also helps officials who will be implementing the policies review the message for accuracy. He stated that for a prime minister, speaking is not just about delivering words but ensuring that what is said can be put into practice.

In his conclusion, Srettha stated, “For me, substance over style. Whether you read from a script or not is just a matter of style.”





































