Prime Minister Paetongtarn announces ten critical policies to Parliament

Bangkok, Thailand – The Thai government, led by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has announced its ten critical policies to Parliament, as follows:
- Push for comprehensive debt restructuring, especially home and car loans, to support both formal and informal debtors;
- Promote and protect the interests of Thai entrepreneurs, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, from unfair competition with foreign competitors;
- Implement measures to reduce energy and utility costs;
- Generate revenue by bringing the informal and underground economies into the tax system, estimated to account for more than 50% of GDP;
- Stimulate the economy, build confidence, and encourage spending, while reducing living costs and increasing job opportunities;
- Modernize traditional agriculture by applying technology under the concept of “market-driven innovation to increase income”;
- Promote tourism by continuing the country’s visa system to facilitate applications, such as international event participants and digital nomads;
- Tackle illegal narcotic and drug production chains along borders;
- Resolve crimes, international crimes, and cybercrimes to protect the interests of Thai citizens;
- Promote and develop the social welfare of Thai people, in accordance with the changing society.
(PRD)