Prime Minister Paetongtarn announces ten critical policies to Parliament

By Pattaya Mail
0
287
The Thai government, led by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has announced its ten critical policies to Parliament.

Bangkok, Thailand – The Thai government, led by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has announced its ten critical policies to Parliament, as follows:

  1. Push for comprehensive debt restructuring, especially home and car loans, to support both formal and informal debtors;
  2. Promote and protect the interests of Thai entrepreneurs, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, from unfair competition with foreign competitors;
  3. Implement measures to reduce energy and utility costs;
  4. Generate revenue by bringing the informal and underground economies into the tax system, estimated to account for more than 50% of GDP;
  5. Stimulate the economy, build confidence, and encourage spending, while reducing living costs and increasing job opportunities;
  6. Modernize traditional agriculture by applying technology under the concept of “market-driven innovation to increase income”;
  7. Promote tourism by continuing the country’s visa system to facilitate applications, such as international event participants and digital nomads;
  8. Tackle illegal narcotic and drug production chains along borders;
  9. Resolve crimes, international crimes, and cybercrimes to protect the interests of Thai citizens;
  10. Promote and develop the social welfare of Thai people, in accordance with the changing society.

(PRD)















RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR