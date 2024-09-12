Prime Minister Paetongtarn announces ten critical policies to Parliament

Bangkok, Thailand – The Thai government, led by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has announced its ten critical policies to Parliament, as follows:

Push for comprehensive debt restructuring, especially home and car loans, to support both formal and informal debtors; Promote and protect the interests of Thai entrepreneurs, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, from unfair competition with foreign competitors; Implement measures to reduce energy and utility costs; Generate revenue by bringing the informal and underground economies into the tax system, estimated to account for more than 50% of GDP; Stimulate the economy, build confidence, and encourage spending, while reducing living costs and increasing job opportunities; Modernize traditional agriculture by applying technology under the concept of “market-driven innovation to increase income”; Promote tourism by continuing the country’s visa system to facilitate applications, such as international event participants and digital nomads; Tackle illegal narcotic and drug production chains along borders; Resolve crimes, international crimes, and cybercrimes to protect the interests of Thai citizens; Promote and develop the social welfare of Thai people, in accordance with the changing society.

