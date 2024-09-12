PM visits flood-hit Chiang Rai, calls for review of early warning system

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will make an urgent visit to the flood-ravaged Chiang Rai province on September 13 as she ordered government agencies to expedite relief efforts for affected residents.

Addressing a cabinet meeting on Thursday, Paetongtarn said she had instructed the ministries of defense, interior, and agriculture to prioritize the evacuation of people and their pets, ensuring they have sufficient food and water. The health ministry has been tasked with providing medical supplies, particularly for foot rot, and swiftly relocating vulnerable groups.



The Prime Minister emphasized that the government has allocated emergency funds to assist those affected by the floods and urged all relevant agencies to work tirelessly to save lives and property.

“I would like to request that there be no formal welcome for my visit. Please simply guide me to the affected areas. We understand the urgency of the situation and want to focus on providing immediate assistance to the people,” she said.







The Prime Minister also called for a review of the early warning system, noting that while it was functioning, some residents had been reluctant to evacuate due to concerns about their property.

Paetongtarn instructed the ministries of interior and defense to assess the early warning system and ensure that it is effective in communicating risks to the public. She also ordered the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, along with the Ministry of the Interior, to strengthen flood prevention infrastructure and improve drainage systems.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of long-term solutions to address the recurring flooding issues in the region. (TNA)

































