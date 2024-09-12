Heavy rains trigger flooding in Northern Thailand, damaging infrastructure and forcing evacuations

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – Torrential rains have caused widespread flooding in the northern province of Chiang Rai, damaging infrastructure and forcing evacuations, Sep 11.

In Mae Fah Luang district, a bridge over the Kam River has collapsed, cutting off transportation in the area. Local authorities have warned residents living near the riverbanks to move their belongings to higher ground as water levels continue to rise.



Meanwhile, in Mae Sot district of Tak province, bordering Myanmar, massive amounts of floodwater have overflowed the banks of the Moei River, inundating both Thai and Myanmar territories. The water level has risen more than two meters, causing panic among residents who have been scrambling to evacuate their homes.

The Rim Moei Market, located near the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge 1, was completely submerged in a meter of water, forcing vendors to quickly move their goods to safety. This marks the second time the market has been flooded in the past month.

Authorities have deployed teams to monitor water levels around the clock and are urging the public to remain vigilant. (TNA)




















































