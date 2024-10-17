Prime Minister opens Naga Fireball Festival in Nong Khai

NONG KHAI, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, affectionately known as “PM Ink,” arrived at Wing 23 Military Airport in Udon Thani Province on October 17. She was warmly welcomed by Minister of Culture Sudawan Wangsuppakitkosol, Udon Thani Governor Wanchai Kongkasem, and other officials.

Upon her arrival, the Prime Minister changed into traditional Thai attire, wearing a silver silk skirt with intricate patterns from Ban Phon, Kham Muang District, Kalasin Province. She paired it with a handmade, brick-orange sash, symbolizing the identity of Nong Khai Province, with patterns of the seven-headed Naga (serpent deity) representing greatness and prosperity. The design, inspired by the Naga, a sacred guardian of the Mekong River, reflects the region’s deep spiritual connection to this mythical creature, believed to bring happiness, success, and well-being to believers.



PM Paetongtarn and her delegation, including Culture Minister Sudawan and Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office Jiraphon Sinthuprai, traveled to Naka Boonfah Plaza in Phon Phisai District, Nong Khai Province. They were greeted by Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thiengthong, local MPs from the Pheu Thai Party, and a large crowd of red-shirted supporters who presented roses to the Prime Minister.

Excitement filled the air as PM Paetongtarn greeted the public, taking selfies and engaging warmly with attendees. She also took photos with 1,000 dancers performing a traditional Naga ritual dance, with many complimenting her, saying, “So beautiful” and “Very cute.” The Prime Minister even interacted with young dancers, asking about their age and expressing her admiration for their outfits, mentioning she wanted to buy one for her child. tray







During the opening ceremony of the world-famous Naga Fireball Festival, PM Paetongtarn addressed the crowd, expressing her honor at being part of this significant cultural event. “This is my first time attending this grand festival, and I want to give a big round of applause to everyone involved,” she said. She highlighted the festival’s importance in showcasing Isaan’s rich traditions and the potential for incorporating creativity and technology to present these stories to a global audience.

The Prime Minister emphasized that her government is committed to promoting Thailand’s soft power through festivals like the Naga Fireball Festival, as well as other iconic events such as the Candle Festival and the Boat Procession Festival. She believes that by increasing international recognition of these events, the local economy will thrive, saying, “If the whole world knows about Isaan’s festivals, the people of Isaan will certainly prosper.”

Following her speech, PM Paetongtarn led the ceremonial Buddhist prayers and offerings to monks before officiating the worship of Phraya Pisai Sattanakharach, the legendary Naga King of the Mekong River. She was also joined by other female ministers and Miss Universe Thailand runner-up, Antonia Posiw, in offering a symbolic Naga tray during the ritual.







The event concluded with the Prime Minister watching a Naga dance performance and taking part in traditional offerings, marking the beginning of the 2024 Naga Fireball Festival. After the ceremony, she returned to Bangkok.

The Naga Fireball Festival, held annually during the end of Buddhist Lent, draws thousands of spectators who gather along the Mekong River to witness the mysterious fireballs believed to be released by the Naga. This year’s event is expected to further enhance the region’s cultural tourism.

















































