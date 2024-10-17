All 18 suspects from iCon fraud case arrested

BANGKOK, Thailand – Warathaphon Waratyaworrakul, also known as “Boss Paul,” CEO of The iCon Group, along with the remaining suspects in the iCon Group fraud case, has been arrested.

During the arrest, Boss Paul appeared smiling but declined to answer media inquiries about the ongoing investigation involving his company. He was accompanied by investigators for questioning at the Consumer Protection Crime Suppression Division.



Despite reporters’ attempts to ask him about compensating victims and his thoughts on the case, Boss Paul was later transferred to the Central Investigation Bureau headquarters.

In a related development, police have successfully detained the other 17 individuals wanted under arrest warrants issued by the Criminal Court. These suspects are connected to The iCon Group case and face charges of public fraud and violating the Computer Crime Act by submitting false information online. All 18 individuals are now in police custody. (NNT)







































