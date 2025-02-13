Prime Minister opens FTI EXPO 2025, pledges government-private sector cooperation to drive Thai industry forward with 4GO strategy

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra presided over the opening ceremony of FTI EXPO 2025 at Halls 5-8, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, delivering a keynote speech on “Igniting Thai Industry: Creating a New Economy for a Sustainable Future.”

The prime minister emphasized that FTI EXPO 2025, under the theme “EMPOWERING THAI INDUSTRY, ELEVATING THAILAND’S FUTURE,” serves as a key platform to strengthen Thailand’s industrial sector. She acknowledged that while the exhibition itself may not be large in scale, its significance in driving the country’s economy is substantial. She highlighted the crucial role of the private sector in research, production, and workforce development, reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting the industry and ensuring Thailand remains a strong industrial hub post-pandemic.







“I believe that SMEs watching the live broadcast today will be inspired. When the private sector and the government collaborate, Thai industries can move forward with strength,” she said. The prime minister reiterated her administration’s strategic focus on accelerating industrial transformation, fostering new economic engines, and creating a conducive ecosystem for large-scale infrastructure investments and human resource development. She stressed the importance of adding value to Thai-made products and services to gain global recognition, strengthening the “Made in Thailand” brand, and revitalizing the economy.

Empowering Industry with the 4GO Strategy

The government’s 4GO strategy was introduced as a key driver for transforming Thailand’s industrial sector:

GO Digital & AI – Strengthening Thailand’s digital infrastructure to attract investment, including data centers and AI technology. The government is also finalizing AI-related legislation to facilitate the sector’s growth.

GO Innovation – Promoting future industries such as semiconductors. The government established a semiconductor board in October 2024, chaired by the prime minister, to fast-track strategic industrial development in close collaboration with the private sector.







GO Green – Emphasizing green energy and sustainable investments, with incentives to encourage businesses to adopt eco-friendly practices. The government is launching initiatives like Low Carbon Rice farming to support green industries.

GO Global – Expanding trade agreements to enhance global market access for Thai businesses. The government recently signed its first Thailand-EU FTA at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 23, 2025, and is in discussions to establish further FTAs with the UAE and Bhutan.

The prime minister underscored that international cooperation in research and development (R&D) is crucial, and the government is committed to fostering collaboration between the Federation of Thai Industries and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation. She also stressed the importance of preparing the younger generation with industry-relevant skills to ensure Thailand’s sustainable industrial and economic growth.

“Time keeps moving forward—we cannot afford to wait. Thailand is full of potential, and the government is ready to support its people. By working together with the private sector, we can develop a skilled workforce, increase the value of Thai talent, and drive industrial progress. This collaboration will stimulate the economy, ensuring prosperity for all,” she concluded. (PRD)





































