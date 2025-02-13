Finance Ministry supports extended alcohol sales hours, potential benefits for tourist hotspots

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Phichai Chunhavajira announced that the Ministry of Finance is open to supporting the extension of alcohol sales hours, provided there are no negative economic consequences.

The proposed policy, following the Prime Minister's directive, seeks to relax restrictions on alcohol sales between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM, as well as on Buddhist holidays. Phichai emphasized that drinking is a personal choice, and responsible consumption should be encouraged rather than restricted by rigid timeframes.







“If people drink within reasonable limits, it shouldn’t be a problem. Responsible behavior should be instilled from a young age,” Phichai stated.

When asked whether the matter was discussed in the Cabinet meeting, he clarified that it has not yet been officially addressed, as other pressing issues took priority.

The relaxation of alcohol sales restrictions could provide a significant boost to tourism-driven economies. Popular destinations like Pattaya, Phuket, Bangkok, and Koh Samui—which rely heavily on nightlife, entertainment, and hospitality—would benefit from increased spending at bars, restaurants, and beach clubs.



For Pattaya, known for its vibrant nightlife, extended sales hours could attract more tourists, encourage longer stays, and generate higher revenues for local businesses. Phuket and Koh Samui, with their luxury resorts and beachside attractions, could see improved visitor satisfaction and higher spending from international travelers. Bangkok, a global tourism hub, could enhance its status as a premier entertainment destination, benefiting rooftop bars, night markets, and entertainment districts.

Overall, the policy could lead to increased tax revenues, stronger economic growth, and a more competitive tourism industry in Thailand. (TNA)
































