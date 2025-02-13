Bangkok’s new bus stops block blind walkway tiles at 5 locations; authorities adjust pathways

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Bangkok Traffic and Transport Department has responded to concerns about newly installed bus shelters obstructing tactile paving for the visually impaired. After an inspection, officials found five affected locations and have since adjusted the tiles to restore accessibility. A monthly maintenance plan is also in place to ensure the infrastructure remains in good condition.

On February 13, concerns were raised regarding Bangkok’s newly designed bus shelters, categorized as Type M (with three seats, costing approximately 230,000 THB) and Type L (with six seats, costing around 320,000 THB). Critics pointed out that some shelters were positioned too centrally on sidewalks, with poles encroaching upon tactile paving used by visually impaired pedestrians.







In response, the Bangkok Traffic and Transport Department clarified that bus shelters are installed at designated bus stop locations, but limited sidewalk space and underground utilities sometimes necessitate placing structural bases in the middle of the walkway. As a result, some installations unintentionally overlapped with existing Braille Blocks. The department identified five such locations and has since adjusted the tiles to ensure accessibility.

Additionally, the department oversees both newly built and existing bus shelters, including those managed by private entities. A monthly maintenance plan is in place to ensure their upkeep, covering cleaning, repainting, repairs to damaged components such as benches, roofs, signage, and lighting systems, as well as structural stability checks. Routine inspections will ensure all shelters remain safe and functional.





































