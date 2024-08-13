Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic to visit Thailand on Aug 15

The Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Sonexay Siphandone, is slated to make his first official visit to Thailand on August 15, hosted by Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The visit is expected to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation, particularly in economic development, trade, and investment.

During his visit, Prime Minister Sonexay will engage in crucial discussions aimed at boosting connectivity and tourism and addressing significant human security challenges, including drug trafficking, human trafficking, online fraud, and transboundary haze. These talks are expected to fortify joint efforts to tackle regional issues affecting both countries.







The visit will also feature a royal audience with Their Majesties the King and Queen, highlighting its diplomatic importance. Additionally, Prime Minister Srtettha will host an official luncheon at Government House, offering another platform for in-depth dialogue between the leaders.

The Thai Government, through spokesperson Chai Wacharonke, has expressed optimism about the outcomes of this visit. Underscoring Laos’ strategic importance as a neighboring ally, the spokesperson anticipates that the visit will significantly enhance mutual relations and collaborative endeavors, benefiting both nations. (NNT)





































