PM calls for stringent laws to protect Thai transportation and restaurant sectors

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has called for stringent adherence to Thai laws to safeguard citizens’ rights amid concerns about foreign investments in the country’s transportation and restaurant sectors. At a recent government meeting, the prime minister noted the ongoing rise in new Thai restaurant businesses and the strict regulation of transportation licenses, which cannot be transferred between legal entities.







The Ministry of Commerce has dismissed claims that foreign investments have led to a 50% closure rate among Thai restaurants, stating that in the first seven months of 2024, 2,472 new restaurant businesses were registered, demonstrating the sector’s resilience and growth. The ministry has introduced several initiatives to support local restaurant businesses, including training courses, certification programs, and marketing campaigns to boost sales and promote Thai cuisine globally.







Concerning transportation, there have been rumors about Chinese companies negotiating to buy Thai bus companies, which the government has categorically refuted. The Department of Land Transport has since clarified that public transport service licenses must comply with strict criteria, including Thai nationals’ majority ownership and management. These measures provide the government with regulatory control over foreign investment in critical sectors to prevent any potential undermining of Thai interests. (NNT)





































