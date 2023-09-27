PM’s first official visit to Cambodia as part of introductory tour to ASEAN countries, says Spokesperson

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed that Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin is scheduled to pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia on September 28, 2023.

According to the Government Spokesperson, the Prime Minister’s first official visit to Cambodia is part of his introductory tour to ASEAN countries to strengthen leader-to-leader relations on occasion of assumption of premiership of both the Prime Ministers. They will have a dialogue on economic cooperation for the interest of people of the two countries, especially an increase of mutual trade volume to US$15 billion by 2025. The two Prime Ministers are also expected to discuss upgrade of Thailand-Cambodia border crossing points, development of rail transport, and promotion of border tourism, including the introduction of temporary land transport border pass to facilitate travelers who do not carry passport.







The Thai Prime Minister will also follow up on the development of border area and related problems, i.e., transnational crime, border demining, call center scams, and will discuss with the Cambodian counterpart on labor cooperation, energy security, people-to-people relations, technical cooperation, and cooperation for the development between Thailand and Cambodia. (PRD)













