Prime Minister ensures proper declaration of assets, aiming for accuracy

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra assured that there is still time to submit her asset and liability declaration to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), October 22. She revealed that her legal team has advised her to carefully document and photograph all assets to ensure completeness and compliance with legal requirements.

Speaking at Government House, Paetongtarn addressed the progress of transferring shares from 16 private companies she is associated with. The process is ongoing, and her team is working to ensure everything is in line with the law.







Regarding the deadline for submitting the declaration, the Prime Minister clarified that there is a three-month period for submission, and while some reports mentioned November 6, the actual deadline is likely closer to the end of November or early December. She promised to confirm the exact date soon.

When asked if she had any concerns about the process, Paetongtarn laughed and admitted, “I’m worried it might not be complete, but I’ve consulted with several Deputy Prime Ministers. I just want to make sure everything is correct.” (TNA)





































