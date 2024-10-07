Paetongtarn visions robust Thai economy driven by regional cooperation within ASEAN

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has presented her vision for a more robust Thai economy driven by regional cooperation within ASEAN, focusing on transport connectivity, unified standards, and increased people flow to enhance trade and investment. Speaking at a seminar on ASEAN’s economic outlook on Oct 7, the premier outlined four strategic areas that will be prioritized during the upcoming ASEAN summit in Laos.



The key points include easing trade and tax regulations to strengthen the region’s common market, promoting ASEAN as a neutral platform for resolving conflicts, creating a comprehensive logistics network connecting ASEAN ports, railways, and aviation, and addressing environmental challenges through collaborative efforts. Paetongtarn stressed Thailand’s role in these developments, presenting the country as a gateway for foreign investors seeking access to ASEAN’s growing 3.6 trillion US dollar market.

The prime minister pointed to ongoing interest from multinational companies in Thailand’s electric vehicle and data center sectors, following discussions at the Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit in Doha last week. The Thai government is now working to streamline processes to attract and facilitate investment in these sectors, positioning Thailand as a hub for technological and industrial development within the region.







Paetongtarn also touched on the importance of bolstering Thailand and ASEAN’s food industry to support global food security, reaffirming her commitment to working closely with ASEAN counterparts to ensure sustainable growth and stability for the region. (NNT)

















































