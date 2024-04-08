Prepare your routes and sunscreens for crazy water fights during Songkran celebrations

As the Songkran Festival approaches, excitement builds among both Thai and international revelers, eager to dive into the celebrations of Thailand’s traditional New Year. The festival, known for its crazy water fights and cultural significance, draws crowds keen to partake in the festivities, which also coincide with a period where many travel to their hometowns. To ensure a safe and enjoyable Songkran, experts have compiled a list of essential tips.







Travelers are advised to plan their routes carefully, considering road conditions and potential traffic congestion, to ensure a smooth journey. Adequate rest is crucial for those driving to prevent accidents caused by fatigue. A preparedness kit containing generic medicines for common ailments is recommended, alongside a thorough vehicle check-up focusing on essentials such as the battery, tires, lights, brakes, and radiator. Keeping a list of emergency numbers handy, including those for the police, tourist police, traffic hotline, and emergency medical services, is also vital for addressing any unexpected situations. Securing accident insurance can also offer peace of mind for the unforeseen.







Songkran’s water fights are a highlight, yet they require caution to avoid health issues. Participants are urged to stay hydrated, wear protective gear like hats and sunglasses, and apply sunscreen to shield against the sun. Experts suggest avoiding the hottest part of the day for water activities and discouraging the consumption of alcohol and the use of ice in water fights to minimize health risks. Post-celebration, it’s important to bathe and change into dry clothes promptly, seeking well-ventilated spaces to relax and recuperate.

For those particularly concerned about their skin’s health during the festivities, applying sunscreen every two hours and opting for protective clothing can significantly reduce the risk of sunburn and skin damage. Playing in areas with clean water and steering clear of unsafe materials like certain types of chalk is advisable. In case of sunburn, aloe vera gel can provide soothing relief. (NNT)







































