Thailand’s Pha Ngan – Surat Thani ‘Full Moon Party’called off, losing 100 million baht

NAKHON SRI THAMMARAT – A patient, who tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Iran, is now being treated at a hospital in Nakhon Sri Thammarat province in the south of Thailand. Fears of the outbreak spreading have prompted some provincial governors to order the suspension of all events which might risk further spread.







Nakhon Sri Thammarat provincial governor Siripat Pattakul has called on local residents to be cautious, but not overly concerned. He revealed that essential measures have been put in place for the transfer of the patient to the hospital.

Those in close contact with the patient have been closely monitored to ensure their self-imposed quarantine has been conducted in accordance with the guidelines. He advised organizers of events and public gatherings, involving large crowds, to cancel or suspend the activities during this sensitive period.

Meanwhile, the full moon party on Pha Ngan island in Surat Thani, the neighboring province, has been called off. This annual event was scheduled for Sunday, March 8th. It normally draws thousands of both Thai and foreign tourists to the famous island at this time of year.

The decision to suspend the event indefinitely came after the provincial governor released a statement, calling for cooperation from the private sector to help minimize the risk of viral transmission. The Pha Ngan tourism industry is expected to lose more than THB 100 million (USD 3.2 million), but the private tourism agencies expressed their will to comply to keep the community safe.











