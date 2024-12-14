Prachinburi Police launch crackdown on hired gunmen and influential figures

PRACHINBURI, Thailand – The spokesperson for the Prachinburi Provincial Police has announced an urgent directive from the Acting Commander of Region 2 Police to suppress hired gunmen and influential figures in preparation for the upcoming Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO) elections, December 14.

Pol. Col. Prasong Sirithipwanich, Deputy Commander of Prachinburi Provincial Police, provided updates on the case of “Sorjor Tong” at Prachinburi City Police Station. He disclosed that Pol. Lt. Gen. Yingyos Thepjamnong, Acting Commissioner of Region 2 Police, ordered an immediate crackdown on illegal firearms and influential groups to address potential election-related issues. The PAO election is set to take place in three months, with candidate registrations opening on December 23.



In connection with the ongoing investigation, authorities have so far seized four firearms belonging to four police officers who accompanied Saj. Tong on the day of the incident. The weapons have been sent to the Police Forensic Science Division to compare against bullet casings found at the crime scene.

Today, investigators summoned Mr. Krit Kasamapan (Deputy Ou), Deputy Chief of Prachinburi PAO, to provide testimony based on evidence and video footage as a witness. Police have also questioned Pol. Sgt. Maj. Silpchai Wongnikorn, also known as “Mayor Tui,” the head of Bang Decha Subdistrict Administrative Organization, who was referenced in the investigation as another witness. Additional witnesses and forensic evidence will continue to be gathered to complete the investigation.







Regarding firearms found at the scene, six guns were initially seized. Investigators confirmed that two of these—a Canik 9mm handgun belonging to Mr. Golf and a shotgun belonging to Mr. Got—were not the weapons used to kill Sorjor Tong. The remaining four firearms have been traced to their owners, but the details remain part of the investigation.

The case involves a significant number of witnesses, requiring time for detailed questioning due to its growing complexity and links to other parties. Investigators plan to summon close relatives of the deceased, including Sorjor Joy, his brother, after December 17, once funeral proceedings are completed.







In addition, a Toyota Alphard vehicle linked to the case has been seized for examination. Forensic officers are inspecting it for fingerprints, ballistic evidence, and usage patterns to determine its connection to the crime.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to ensure a comprehensive and thorough resolution to the case. (TNA)

































