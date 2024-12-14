Former Prime Ministers Thaksin and Srettha join Pheu Thai Team on seminar trip to Hua Hin

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra took a one-day leave from official duties on Friday (Dec 13) to lead members of her Pheu Thai Party on a train journey to Hua Hin for a party seminar.

Former Prime Ministers Thaksin Shinawatra and Srettha Thavisin joined the event, creating an amicable atmosphere among attendees.







The seminar, aimed at enhancing the capabilities of party MPs and political staff, began with a special train journey on the 913 Royal Blossom service, departing Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong Station at 8 a.m. The destination was Nong Kae Station in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.

Paetongtarn, accompanied by her family—including her husband Pitaka Suksawat and their two children—remarked on her excitement about the trip, noting it was her first time on a train in two decades.







At Bang Bamru Station, her father Thaksin Shinawatra boarded the train, greeted warmly by Paetongtarn and Srettha. The trio, representing three generations of Pheu Thai leadership, exchanged embraces and posed for photos in a symbolic gesture of unity.

Upon arrival in Hua Hin, there would be team-building activities and a discussion on excise tax laws and the alcohol industry.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin is also scheduled to deliver a special lecture on global trends and adaptation strategies, with particular attention to the Thai-Cambodian maritime border dispute under MOU 44, which has drawn public interest following recent criticism. (TNA)

































