Phuket page exposes foreign tourists smoking and drinking at Phi Phi Islands — faces intimidation from park official

PHUKET, Thailand – The Facebook page “Hodjang Phuket” posted a video revealing inappropriate behavior by a group of foreign tourists smoking cigarettes and drinking beer while swimming in the sea within Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, April 26.

The page captioned the post:

“Excellent service! Taking tourists to Phi Phi to swim, smoke cigarettes, and chug beer right in the middle of the ocean. The tour guide stays silent. The tour company ignores it. If nature is destroyed, it’s not their problem!!”







Later, the page reported an update stating that an individual, claiming to be a national park official, called and demanded that the clip be deleted, alleging that it harmed the park’s reputation. When the page admin asked for the caller’s name, the individual refused to answer and instead demanded to know the admin’s name. The page criticized the call as unprofessional and inappropriate.

The page emphasized that they have no intention to attack the park authorities or any government agencies but are merely presenting the facts, showing tourists smoking and drinking while swimming. They stated that if anyone disagrees or feels defamed, they are free to pursue legal action but warned against attempting to intimidate the page.



The admin further clarified that their aim is to highlight and correct inappropriate tourist behavior, not to damage reputations, saying: “We respectfully state that we want to help society and make things better.”





































