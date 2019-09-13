Police uncover potential infant trade on Facebook

Bangkok – The Royal Thai Police (RTP) has instructed the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) to look into a Facebook page which apparently trades infants from unwanted pregnancies.

Pol Lt Gen Piya Uthayo, RTP Assistant Commissioner General, disclosed that information on the adoption of newborn babies with a price, gender and pictures appears on the Facebook page in question. He confirmed that forwarding or commenting on the post may be punishable under the law and the RTP has instructed the TCSD to investigate the case.

Initially, it was found that many people had commented on the post expressing their disapproval of the alleged infant trade, saying male infants may be raised to become slaves and female infants may be raised for prostitution.

TCSD Deputy Chief, Pol Col Siriwat Dephau, said that from the initial investigation it isn’t clear if it is a crime under the Computer Act or not. This and other matters will be examined, while authorities say they believe that there may be many other pages also trading infants. The Facebook page has been publishing pictures of infants since August. It is also necessary to determine whether a person who adopts such an infant is considered guilty of any crime.

Currently, the Social Assistance Center is trying to contact a person who adopted an infant in Prachuap Khiri Khan. It is believed that a police officer adopted the child.