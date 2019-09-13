Moon, Chi rivers expected to overflow in Northeast

Bangkok – The Director-General of the Royal Irrigation Department (RID), Thongplew Kongchan, says that from September 13 the forecast is for more rain in the Moon and Chi river areas of Ubon Ratchathani province, with the department expecting water levels to rise and cause inundation of the Warin Chamrap district.

The Northeast is currently contending with floods across 1.47 million rai of land spread across 80 districts of eight provinces, including Kalasin, Yasothon, Roi Et, Sri Sa Ket, Amnat Charoen, Mukdahan, Ubon Ratchathani and Maha Sarakham. The RID has dispatched 60 water pumps and 106 water jets to alleviate the situation.

There are about 1.6 billion cubic meters of water standing in fields across the North and the Northeast, but the situation is expected to return to normal by the end of September when local residents will be able to return to their homes. Thongplew said he will travel to Ubon Ratchathani on September 14 to open a forward command center, which will be handling flood problems emanating from the Moon and Chi rivers.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has ordered the Agricultural Extension Department to assess damage to farms as soon as possible.

Meanwhile in the central region, the water discharge rate has been progressively scaled back to 900 – 920 cubic meters per second at the Chao Phraya Dam, dropping water levels by about 10 centimeters. The measure has provided some relief to Ang Thong province and Ayutthaya’s Sena and Pak Hai districts.