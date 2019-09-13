Shootout at local bar results in one dead, another critically injured

A dispute at a South Pattaya bar led to a shootout that saw 2 people hospitalized with serious gunshot wounds.

Police were called out to the Teng Si liquor outlet in Rungland Village in the early hours of Sept. 11 after reports of multiple shots being heard in the vicinity. Officers rushed to the scene and were confronted with the sight of 2 injured persons lying outside on the pavement.

Anuwat Suksamran (a.k.a. Tee Lai Khopai), 37, had gunshot wounds to his stomach, right leg, and back, whilst also suffering from a stab wound to his right arm and evidence of being beaten around the head. He succumbed to his injuries later in the day. His body was sent to the forensics department for autopsy.

The second victim, Chatchai Srisane, also aged 37, had been shot in his left eye. He remains in critical condition at Chonburi City Hospital.

Police cordoned off the area and a subsequent sweep found 8 expired gun cartridges, 2 bullets and large pools of blood on the ground. Officers also checked the store’s CCTV and questioned witnesses.

Thawatchai Singhamart, a 24-years old employee of Teng Si, said that before the shooting Anuwat quarreled with another group of customers who were celebrating a birthday. Security guards asked the parties to leave, which they complied with but once outside the dispute escalated and in the process Anuwat drew a gun and Chatchai was shot and wounded. A fierce firefight ensued, with the security team shooting back and injuring Anuwat in several places.

Police say the motive for the shooting is still unknown and may stem from personal disputes or affairs.

Police say the security guard is the main suspect in the shooting death and expect to announce an arrest soon.

Meanwhile, the investigation is continuing.