Police raid two properties with fake ATKs near Bangkok

Police from the Consumer Protection Police Division raided a factory and a house where fake antigen test kits were packed for online sales since April.

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhob Bhuridej, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, said the raid happened at a commercial building in Bang Len district of NakhonPathom and a house in Nonthaburi province.







There police seized about 8,000 ATKs, about 13,000 empty packs for ATKs, 25,000 test cassettes, 40,000 tubes of buffer solution, nasal swabs, extraction tubes, paper bags for collected samples, face masks and medical equipment. More than 100,000 items of the seized products were estimated at about 2 million baht and two suspects were arrested and confessed to be the owners.







Pol Lt Gen Jirabhob said the suspects imported separate components of ATKs from China and ordered packages and Thai instruction booklets that looked like those for the products of popular ATK brands. They had the fake products packed and sold them at prices lower than market prices.

At least four people were involved in the illicit business including a Chinese importer. Police were hunting for other suspects, the commissioner said. (TNA)































