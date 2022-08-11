ASEAN holds talks on post-pandemic recovery

Thailand has proposed a series of measures to improve bilateral and multilateral ties at the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conferences (PMC) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, to seek cooperation with dialogue partners for a sustainable post-pandemic economic recovery.

Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai represented Thailand during the meeting, which took place on Aug 4. Representatives from 11 ASEAN dialogue partners were also present at the gathering.







During a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Don proposed future plans to enhance cooperation between ASEAN and Japan, especially on peace and stability, which are in line with the ASEAN Outlook to the Indo-Pacific.

Minister Don also met counterparts from South Korea, the US, and Russia to highlight cooperation on healthcare, economy, cultural links, soft power, regional and international issues, as well as the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model.







The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the minister also discussed ways to enhance ASEAN–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and participated in the ASEAN+3 (APT) Ministerial Meeting, where he tabled common challenges and crises in the region.(NNT)


































