Soldiers seize meth pills after clash with drug smugglers in Chiang Mai near Thai-Myanmar border

Soldiers seized 19 rucksacks after a clash with drug smugglers in the forest in the northern province of Chiang Mai.

An army patrol near the Thai-Myanmar border in Chiang Dao district spotted about 20 men, carrying sacks from the Myanmar side. They sent those men a signal to stop for a search but they opened fire at officials, leading to a clash, which lasted about 5-10 minutes.







After the shooting stopped, soldiers were stationed around the area during the night, before clearing the area in the morning.

Initially, they found at least 19 sacks, full of methamphetamine pills. Maj Gen Suparerk Sathapornpol, commander of the army’s Pha Muang Force has led soldiers to scour the area again. (TNA)









































