Thailand prepares for tourism surge – major airports to increase flight slots

Exciting news from the Ministry of Transport in Thailand! To meet the anticipated rise in foreign tourists this summer, the Ministry has instructed the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) to increase airport slots, particularly at key airports including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, and Phuket, as well as other regional airports.

The goal is a significant 30-40% increase in flight slots, aiming to boost the aviation industry back to its bustling pre-pandemic levels. This comes amidst the global shortage of new planes, yet the industry is poised for growth in the near future.







Chiang Mai International Airport is already ahead, extending its operating hours in line with government economic stimulus policies. The CAAT’s Director-General highlights a notable 74% increase in airline passengers compared to pre-pandemic times, with a projection of returning to the 162 million passenger count seen in 2019. The latter part of the year is set to witness a substantial rise in arrivals, especially from tourists hailing from China and India.







Additionally, the plan includes considering the acquisition of unused flight slots from the Royal Thai Air Force, aiming to enhance commercial flight operations even further. These additional slots will be distributed considering each airport’s capacity to manage the increased traffic.

This strategic move is a major step forward in rejuvenating Thailand’s tourism and aviation industries, setting the stage for a lively and bustling summer season. (NNT)































