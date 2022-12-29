Police kick off New Year road safety campaign in Thailand

The Royal Thai Police kicked off the annual seven-day New Year’s road safety campaign on Wednesday (Dec. 28), offering 10,000 baht awards for the best footage of traffic offenses.

Following the launch of the New Year traffic safety center, National Police Chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas said as many as 50,000 police personnel would be deployed nationally to enforce traffic laws between December 29 and January 4.







The national police chief estimated that the exodus from Bangkok, involving as many as 7.3 million vehicles, would peak on Wednesday and Thursday and that return journeys would peak the following week on Monday and Tuesday.

According to Pol Gen Damrongsak, officers have been tasked with enforcing speed limits and targeting drunk drivers as well as those who fail to wear seatbelts or safety helmets.







The public has also been invited to submit videos of traffic violations, with the seven best submissions receiving a prize of 10,000 baht from the police. Entries can be submitted to JS100 station and FM91 Trafficpro.

The police have also set up over 3,700 checkpoints throughout the country to facilitate and expedite New Year’s Eve traffic. (NNT)























