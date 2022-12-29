Sattahip gunsmith arrested for selling modified arms online

A Sattahip man was arrested for selling online firearms he made from modified BB guns.

Central Investigation Bureau police captured Yodsakorn Ardharn, 31, Dec. 27 in a sting operation where he was lured into selling one of his modified guns.

A search of his house in Moo 6 village found a .38 revolver, .38 semi-automatic gun, unmodified semi-automatic BB gun, .38 barrel, gunsmithing tools and plenty of bullets.







Police said Yodsakorn confessed to buying and owning the gun parts, which he bought on the Lazada e-commerce website, modifying the BB guns to use real bullets by watching videos on YouTube.

A search warrant is out for his partner, identified only as “Fuse”, who got a cut of the profits for putting the items online and handling their sales. The guns sold for about 15,000 baht each with Fuse getting 2,000-3,000 baht depending on model.







Yodsakorn was charged with making, purchasing, possessing, using, ordering or importing firearms and ammunition without a permit, as well as selling firearms and ammunitions without a license and possession of a firearm in an urban area.























