Eastern Airport city and high-speed railway construction to begin in 2023

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed his satisfaction with the development progress of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) campaign, which has achieved several milestones in line with its development timeframe. At an EEC Policy Committee meeting, General Prayut emphasized the campaign’s significance that shall help raise people’s income and push forward national development.







The committee meeting on this occasion endorsed the upgrade proposal of Pluak 2 Hospital in Rayong, with the selection of private contractors scheduled to take place in 2023. Key infrastructure development projects related to the EEC have seen significant progress. One of which is the State Railway of Thailand’s airports’ connector high-speed railway, where contractors have started preparing the construction on the Suvarnabhumi – U-Tapao, and Makkasan Si Racha sections, after the delivery of the land plots. The construction is expected to commence after the issuance of the related investment promotion certificates from the Board of Investment of Thailand (BOI).







Other construction projects expected to commence next year are the U -Tapao International Airport renovation and the Eastern Airport City projects, following the signing of a land usage agreement between the Royal Thai Navy and private contractors. Seaport renovation and expansion in the area have also seen good progress, with the land reclamation works at Map Ta Phut Industrial Portnow 31.57% complete, which is 3.39% ahead of schedule, with the infrastructure construction now in the design process.



Meanwhile, Laem Chabang Port has seen the completion of its Phase 1 land reclamation and the start of its marine construction. Phase 1 investments in the EEC from 2018 to 2022 have seen a total of 1.92 trillion baht in investment approval, which exceeds the initial 1.7 trillion baht target. Works are also in progress to promote EEC as the region’s electric vehicle manufacturing base and promote automation in manufacturing. These efforts are aimed to help promote investments related to the Bio-Circular-Green economic model and help businesses trim down their manufacturing costs by 30%.(NNT)























