Prime Minister reviews Nong Bon Park transformation in Bangkok

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, along with key government officials, visited Nong Bon Lake Park in Prawet district on May 25 to assess the progress of its upgrade into a metropolitan park.

The project is set to integrate Nong Bon Lake Sports Center Park with Suan Luang Rama IX Park, collectively spanning over 1,144 rai of land, to form a significant urban green space. The effort aligns with a campaign to create 72 Pocket Parks throughout Bangkok to expand green areas for residents and commemorate His Majesty the King’s 6th cycle birthday on July 28.







During his visit, Prime Minister Srettha commended the ongoing work at Nong Bon Lake Park, noting its enhancement of recreational and environmental conservation activities. He noted the park’s role in improving air quality by mitigating PM2.5 pollution and highlighted the urgency of completing the project promptly for public benefit.

The prime minister also participated in a tree-planting ceremony, contributing 10 new trees to the park’s landscape. The premier and his team toured the park’s facilities, which were built to accommodate a range of public activities, such as sports and leisure.







The establishment of 72 Pocket Parks is designed to ensure that residents can easily access green spaces. Each park is situated no more than 800 meters or a 10-15-minute walk from local communities, enhancing the urban landscape and the quality of life for Bangkok residents. (NNT)













































